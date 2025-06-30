Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7%

F stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

