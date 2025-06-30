Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 890 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14,833.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

