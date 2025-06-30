Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.88 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

