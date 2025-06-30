Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 326.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,967 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 84,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $143.01 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.