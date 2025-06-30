Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

