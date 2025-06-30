Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.
ONEOK Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.