Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 170,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,947,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after buying an additional 1,230,520 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

