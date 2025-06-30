Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.