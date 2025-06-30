Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
