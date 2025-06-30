Alpine Bank Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 110.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 864.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

