282 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.