1,943 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

