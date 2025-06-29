Waste Management Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of companies that provide collection, disposal, recycling and treatment services for residential, commercial and industrial waste. These firms generate revenue through long‐term contracts with municipalities, businesses and other organizations while complying with environmental regulations. Investors often view waste management stocks as defensive holdings due to their stable cash flows and essential service nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,132. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.34. The stock had a trading volume of 397,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.59.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.46. 6,173,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,594. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Cemex stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,787. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

