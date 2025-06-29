Top Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – June 27th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Booking, Alibaba Group, CocaCola, and Coupang are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the foodservice sector—ranging from fast-food chains and casual-dining establishments to coffee shops and fine-dining restaurants—traded on public exchanges. Buying these stocks gives investors partial ownership in the company’s assets and profits, and their performance typically reflects consumer spending patterns, food trends, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 13,814,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,010,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.78. 2,027,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.12. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $81.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,677.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,464. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,717.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,252.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,953.57.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.81. 6,324,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,913,390. The firm has a market cap of $271.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,179,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

