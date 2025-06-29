Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 27th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Palantir Technologies, and Amazon.com are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, reflecting their large size and established market presence. These firms tend to be financially stable, often pay regular dividends, and exhibit lower volatility than smaller companies. As a result, large-cap stocks are popular among investors seeking steady, long-term growth with comparatively lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.05. 153,694,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,913,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,736,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,886,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $549.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $6.62 on Friday, reaching $319.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,577,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,753,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average of $331.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 175.22, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. 89,465,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,620,588. The company has a market capitalization of $326.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,118,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,967,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

See Also