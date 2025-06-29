Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toast were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Toast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 190.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,320. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 468,212 shares of company stock worth $19,551,906 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

