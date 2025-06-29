The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Gabriel Arreaga Sells 37,960 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gabriel Arreaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $995,927.94.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2%

KR opened at $71.40 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $178,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

