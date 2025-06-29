Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

