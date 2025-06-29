Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.7% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.