Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

