Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $167.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.