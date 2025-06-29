Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 270,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $73.45 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.