Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TRV opened at $263.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.