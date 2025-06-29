Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

