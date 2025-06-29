Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Revvity stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

