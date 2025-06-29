Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $487.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.57. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $487.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

