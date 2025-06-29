Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

