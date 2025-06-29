Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 54.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $795.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $735.42 and a 200-day moving average of $720.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.



