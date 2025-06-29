Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

