Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $205.63. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

