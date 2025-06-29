Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,640,000 after purchasing an additional 653,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,465,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,042,000 after purchasing an additional 288,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,699,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE AFL opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

