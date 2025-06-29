Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,178,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.39.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $889.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $778.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $914.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

