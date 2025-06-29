Security National Bank Has $1.59 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 943.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.9% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on META. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $733.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.51 and a 200-day moving average of $626.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

