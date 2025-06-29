Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $1,968,336.72 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 21,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $1,968,336.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $622,803.86. This trade represents a 75.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Price Performance
Rubrik stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBRK
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.