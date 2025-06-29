Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $1,968,336.72 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 21,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $1,968,336.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $622,803.86. This trade represents a 75.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.