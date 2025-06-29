Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 391,651 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391,651 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

