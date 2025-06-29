Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,082 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 702,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.