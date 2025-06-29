Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,916 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

