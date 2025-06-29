Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.