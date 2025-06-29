Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after buying an additional 174,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after buying an additional 166,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,044,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,458,000 after buying an additional 519,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,463,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

