Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.58 Million Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

