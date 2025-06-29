Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 760 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,360. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $166.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

