Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,824 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Nutanix worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.69. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

