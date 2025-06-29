Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – June 27th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and Ambarella are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or support VR hardware, software and related services. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies in gaming, training, healthcare and enterprise applications. Performance of these stocks often hinges on technological advances, consumer adoption rates and competitive dynamics in the VR ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.73.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of -0.69.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,479. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 958,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,662. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

