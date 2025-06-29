Promising Fintech Stocks To Research – June 27th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, WEX, and UP Fintech are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to offer or improve financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to blockchain, robo‐advising, and insurtech solutions. These firms aim to disrupt traditional banking and financial processes by leveraging software, data analytics, and mobile platforms. Investing in fintech stocks provides exposure to the companies driving innovation and digital transformation in the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.70 on Friday, reaching $2,539.50. 207,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,422.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 6,846,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,661. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 1,783,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.97. The company had a trading volume of 314,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,623. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Read More