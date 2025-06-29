Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,673,967.17 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,819.86. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,485 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.