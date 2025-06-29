Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,673,967.17 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,819.86. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41.
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $44.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,485 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
