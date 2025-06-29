Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

Gartner Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IT opened at $402.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.58 and a 200 day moving average of $458.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

