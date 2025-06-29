Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 598 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. China Renaissance began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,016.90. The trade was a 99.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,915 shares of company stock valued at $212,665,732. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of COIN opened at $353.43 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.