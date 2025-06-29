Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Shares of ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

