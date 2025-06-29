Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5%

SLB opened at $34.01 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

