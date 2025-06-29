Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6%

MCK stock opened at $725.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $736.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.