Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,445 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,984,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NRG opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

